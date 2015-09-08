FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE wins EU approval to buy Alstom's power unit
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

GE wins EU approval to buy Alstom's power unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Electric won European Union antitrust clearance on Tuesday to buy Alstom’s power unit, its largest ever takeover, after agreeing to sell some of the French company’s assets to Ansaldo Energia.

The European Commission said the concessions allayed its earlier concerns that the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.9 billion) deal would reduce competition to just two players, namely the merged company and Germany’s Siemens.

GE will divest Alstom’s large turbine product line and the technology it is developing for very large turbines to Ansaldo, which is 40 percent owned by Italian state-backed investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano and another 40 percent by China’s Shanghai Electric.

The U.S. conglomerate will also sell Alstom’s service contracts for 34 installed turbines and its U.S.-based subsidiary Power System Manufacturing to Ansaldo.

Reuters reported on Aug. 14 that the deal would be approved with conditions. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
