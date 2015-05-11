FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

GE would offer concessions to win EU approval for Alstom deal -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - A General Electric Co executive said on Monday that the company would be willing to consider concessions in order to win European approval to acquire the power equipment unit of France’s Alstom.

“We are willing to explore remedies to get this deal done,” said Steve Bolze, president and CEO of GE Power & Water, the company’s biggest industrial unit. In an interview, Bolze said any concessions would have to preserve the economics of the deal for GE.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that GE was unlikely to gain unconditional European Union clearance for its 12.4 billion euro ($13.85 billion) bid, citing two sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Chris Reese)

