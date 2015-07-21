FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France sees "reassuring elements" in GE/Alstom bid
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

France sees "reassuring elements" in GE/Alstom bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - France’s Economy minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was seeing “reassuring elements” coming from the European Union’s investigation over the takeover of Alstom’s power unit by U.S General Electric.

“I understand that the last exchanges have been somewhat more positive (...) We remain cautious but we have had rather reassuring elements”, Macron said before a parliament committee.

GE has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom’s power unit, its biggest ever acquisition. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.