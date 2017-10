PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French transport and engineering company Alstom said it would supply 63 regional trains to German private rail operator Netinera as part of a deal valued at around 300 million euros ($392 million).

The new trains will enter service in western Germany in December 2014, Alstom said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)