Alstom board accepts 10 bln euro GE offer for energy unit-paper

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The board of French trains-to-turbines maker Alstom has accepted General Electric’s 10 billion euro offer for its energy division, French daily Le Figaro said on its website.

Alstom declined to comment on the report. The firm will issue a statement Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). GE also declined to comment.

Le Figaro said the Alstom board, at its meeting on Tuesday, had accepted GE’s firm and financed offer. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)