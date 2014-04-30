Alstom says Bouygues to remain shareholder after GE deal

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday that Bouygues would remain a long-term shareholder and keep its 29 percent stake if Alstom sold its energy divisions to refocus on its transport business.

The transport unit would have a more solid balance sheet if the energy business was sold to General Electric and could make acquisitions, Kron said on a conference call after the U.S. group confirmed its binding offer. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by James Regan)