Alstom says Bouygues to remain shareholder after GE deal
April 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Alstom says Bouygues to remain shareholder after GE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday that Bouygues would remain a long-term shareholder and keep its 29 percent stake if Alstom sold its energy divisions to refocus on its transport business.

The transport unit would have a more solid balance sheet if the energy business was sold to General Electric and could make acquisitions, Kron said on a conference call after the U.S. group confirmed its binding offer. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
