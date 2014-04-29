France denies mulled EDF stake sale in Alstom talks- ministry

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The French government never considered selling part of its stake in utility EDF to buy out a minority shareholder in Alstom, a French finance ministry official said on Tuesday, denying a media report.

“The sale of EDF shares was never considered in the context of Alstom talks,” the official said.

Magazine Nouvel Observateur reported earlier that the government was considering selling part of its stake to raise 6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and use three billion to buy out Bouygues, which holds 29 percent of Alstom, and the other three billion to recapitalise the company.