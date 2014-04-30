FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to consider raising stake in Alstom - minister
April 30, 2014

France to consider raising stake in Alstom - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday that his government would examine a request from Alstom unions to raise the state’s shareholding in the company, which is the subject of takeover talks.

Montebourg told parliament’s economy committee the unions had signed a letter asking him to consider raising the state’s stake. France currently has 1 percent of the company through state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations.

“We will start to examine this question,” Montebourg said. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)

