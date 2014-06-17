France wants better Alstom offers - source

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - General Electric (GE), Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) need to improve their offers for French engineering group Alstom, a source in the French president’s office said on Tuesday.

Siemens and MHI presented their joint offer to President Francois Hollande earlier on Tuesday, the source said, adding that GE was due to communicate again in the coming days.

“The talks between the state and the different companies are going to continue this week,” the source said. “The offers must be improved.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)