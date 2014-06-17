FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants better Alstom offers - source
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

France wants better Alstom offers - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - General Electric (GE), Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) need to improve their offers for French engineering group Alstom, a source in the French president’s office said on Tuesday.

Siemens and MHI presented their joint offer to President Francois Hollande earlier on Tuesday, the source said, adding that GE was due to communicate again in the coming days.

“The talks between the state and the different companies are going to continue this week,” the source said. “The offers must be improved.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

