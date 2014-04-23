FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE in talks to buy France's Alstom - Bloomberg
April 23, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

GE in talks to buy France's Alstom - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is in talks to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies may announce the deal as early as next week, the report cited the people as saying. (r.reuters.com/teg78v)

An Alstom spokeswoman denied the report saying “these are totally unfounded rumours”.

A GE spokesman declined to comment.

Alstom has a market valuation of about $10.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore and Natalie Huet in Paris and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

