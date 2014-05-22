FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE ready to extend Alstom offer until June 23 - Le Figaro
#Market News
May 22, 2014

GE ready to extend Alstom offer until June 23 - Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - General Electric is ready to extend its 12.35 billion euro ($16.87 billion) offer for the power business of Alstom until June 23 from June 2 to allow further talks, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Thursday.

The move is a gesture towards the French government, which wanted an improved offer, the newspaper said without naming its sources.

GE has encountered resistance to its proposal from the French government, which has sought to encourage Germany’s Siemens as a potential rival bidder.

A GE spokesman in France was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7323 Euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
