GE to make detailed commitments on jobs in Alstom deal -CEO
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

GE to make detailed commitments on jobs in Alstom deal -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - General Electric will make precise commitments to increase jobs in France as part of its efforts to seal a deal to buy Alstom’s power arm, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday.

During a hearing about GE’s 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alstom’s power business, Immelt also said his group was considering a tie-up in rail signaling that would give the French engineering group control of that business.

The French government has criticized the U.S. company’s bid, citing concerns over domestic jobs and saying a straight sale of the power arm would weaken Alstom by reducing it to its smaller rail business. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

