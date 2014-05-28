FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE offer for Alstom has improved, French official says
May 28, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

GE offer for Alstom has improved, French official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric’s offer for French train and turbines maker Alstom has been improved, notably concerning the impact on jobs, an official at French President Francois Hollande’s office said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told French lawmakers his group would make detailed commitments to increase jobs in France, including by opening new sites.

He also said GE was considering a tie-up in rail signalling that would give Alstom control of that business. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

