GE says not in talks with Toshiba about Alstom grid unit

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - General Electric, which wants to buy Alstom’s energy businesses, is not in talks with Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the French company’s power grid business, a GE France spokesman said on Thursday.

The Nikkei business daily said Toshiba would offer to buy Alstom’s power grid unit if General Electric purchased the French firm’s energy businesses.

“GE is not in any discussions with Toshiba,” the GE spokesman said. “If our offer to Alstom is approved, we have no intention of selling the grid business.” (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)