FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany prefers Siemens tie-up with Alstom to GE deal - source
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Germany prefers Siemens tie-up with Alstom to GE deal - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - The German government would rather see Siemens take over the power arm of its French rival Alstom than have it acquired by General Electric, a government source in Berlin told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, the German economy ministry said it believes a Siemens-Alstom tie-up would be a great opportunity for both Germany and France and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is in contact with all parties, though it is a corporate decision.

“A possible partial takeover offers great opportunities for both Germany and France from a potential industrial and political point of view,” a ministry spokesman said.

The German engineering group is offering Alstom half of its train-making business plus cash in exchange for the French firm’s power turbines division, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Sunday.

The French government wants to find alternatives to the GE offer, which sources said puts a value of $13 billion on the turbines and power grid equipment business and could be announced in days. (Reporting Markus Wacket and Stephen Brown; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.