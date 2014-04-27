FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hollande to meet GE chief on Monday to discuss Alstom
#Market News
April 27, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Hollande to meet GE chief on Monday to discuss Alstom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of GE chief’s name to Immelt from Immet)

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande and his Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg will meet General Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt on Monday to discuss the future of French engineering group Alstom, a presidential official told Reuters.

The meeting follows news last week that GE is planning a $13 billion deal to buy Alstom’s power turbines business, and comes after the intervention on Sunday of the French government and industry rival Siemens of Germany. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Roche)

