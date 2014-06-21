FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France expects rapid progress on Alstom stake purchase - Hollande
June 21, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

France expects rapid progress on Alstom stake purchase - Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French government expects to see rapid progress in talks on the purchase of an Alstom stake from Bouygues, President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

He was speaking a day after France backed a tie-up between Alstom and U.S. rival General Electric on condition the government acquires 20 percent of the company from Bouygues .

“This is a major condition for the government’s acceptance of the alliance,” Hollande told reporters in Paris. “That’s why I believe we will make progress by the end of the day.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Janet Lawrence

