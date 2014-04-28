FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says jobs, business activity in France key to Alstom deal
April 28, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande says jobs, business activity in France key to Alstom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday the state had an important role in deciding the future of power and transport engineering firm Alstom and any successful bid would need to safeguard jobs and industrial activity in France.

“The state naturally has to have its say because it makes orders,” Hollande said in a speech discussing the employment situation in France. “The key criteria is what will safeguard (industrial) activity and jobs in France.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by James Regan

