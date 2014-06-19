FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French state bank BPI ready to take stake in future Alstom -source
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

French state bank BPI ready to take stake in future Alstom -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French state bank BPI is ready to take a stake in the future structure of Alstom regardless of whom the engineering group decides to tie its fate to, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

Alstom’s board is due to decide by Monday between a 12.4-billion-euro ($16.8 billion) cash offer for its power arm from U.S. group General Electric and a competing proposal from Siemens and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

In the event that Alstom strikes a deal with GE, BPI would take a stake in Alstom’s remaining transport arm, the source said. However in the event of a deal with MHI-Siemens, BPI would take a stake in Alstom as a whole, the source said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.