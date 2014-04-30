GE says talks with France on Alstom productive, to boost jobs

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The head of General Electric said on Wednesday that talks with the French government on its offer for Alstom’s energy assets had been “productive” and expressed confidence it would go through despite a potential rival offer from Germany’s Siemens .

“We think we’ve got a good deal and it’s going to be executed,” Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told reporters.

“This is just the beginning of the process and we move on from here,” he said on a conference call.

Immelt was speaking from Paris where he held talks earlier this week with French President Francois Hollande, who has said the government will focus on preserving jobs in any deal over the future of the struggling train and turbine maker.

“We have had good, productive two-way dialogue this week” with the French government, Immelt said. “We think net employment in France will grow around the Alstom assets.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)