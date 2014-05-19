FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande hosts meeting on Alstom future
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande hosts meeting on Alstom future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande summoned his prime minister and two other key ministers to a Monday morning meeting on the future of power and train-making company Alstom, an official at his office said.

The meeting, taking place at a time when Germany’s Siemens is expected to propose a rival deal with Alstom to one proposed by U.S. group General Electric, involves Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Segolene Royal, minister for the environment and energy, the official said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

