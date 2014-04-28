FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens supervisory board to discuss Alstom deal Tuesday-sources
April 28, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens supervisory board to discuss Alstom deal Tuesday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Siemens’ supervisory board will discuss a possible deal with French peer Alstom at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Siemens declined to comment.

The German engineering group has made a proposal to rival an offer for Alstom made by U.S.-based General Electric. Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is due to meet French President Francois Hollande later on Monday to discuss the matter. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

