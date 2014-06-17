FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens CEO sees no reason to discuss improving Alstom offer
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens CEO sees no reason to discuss improving Alstom offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said there was no reason for the German company and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to discuss improvements to their offer for Alstom’s power businesses.

Kaeser told a news conference on Tuesday that their offer to Alstom, which competes with an earlier proposal by General Electric, was already “superior” and that their project was “really comprehensive”.

A source in the French president’s office said earlier on Tuesday that the current offers for Alstom needed to be improved. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.