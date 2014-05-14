FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thales says not involved in Alstom Transport issue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Thales says not involved in Alstom Transport issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Thales is not involved in discussions surrounding Alstom’s transport business, the chief executive of Europe’s largest defence electronics group by sales said on Wednesday.

La Lettre de l‘Expansion newsletter reported on Monday that Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg had contacted various companies such as Thales to find ways to reinforce the transport unit should General Electric buy Alstom’s power businesses.

“We are not involved in this dossier,” Thales CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told the group’s annual shareholder meeting. “Mr Montebourg has not involved Thales in any reflections.” (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.