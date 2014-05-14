Thales says not involved in Alstom Transport issue

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Thales is not involved in discussions surrounding Alstom’s transport business, the chief executive of Europe’s largest defence electronics group by sales said on Wednesday.

La Lettre de l‘Expansion newsletter reported on Monday that Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg had contacted various companies such as Thales to find ways to reinforce the transport unit should General Electric buy Alstom’s power businesses.

"We are not involved in this dossier," Thales CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told the group's annual shareholder meeting. "Mr Montebourg has not involved Thales in any reflections."