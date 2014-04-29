FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom trade to resume after market informed on bids-regulator
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Alstom trade to resume after market informed on bids-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French financial markets regulator AMF said on Tuesday it wants trading in Alstom shares to resume on Wednesday after the market has been informed about the content and modalities of two bids for the firm.

The information should be distributed at the latest before the stock market opens, the AMF said.

The regulator also said that Alstom’s board has a duty towards shareholders to examine all options in an objective and professional manner and on the basis of clear criteria.

Sources have told Reuters that Alstom already has received a $13 billion cash offer from General Electric for its power business. Germany’s Siemens said on Tuesday it will make an offer to Alstom if it is given four weeks’ time to do due diligence. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.