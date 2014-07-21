FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom signs 320 mln eur wind turbine deal in Brazil
July 21, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Alstom signs 320 mln eur wind turbine deal in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Alstom said it signed a contract worth 320 million euros ($433 million) to supply 127 wind turbines to Brazil’s Renova Energia for the Umburanas complex in Bahia State.

The wind turbines will be delivered between January 2017 and January 2018, Alstom said in a statement on Monday. The Umburanas wind complex will generate 355.5 megawatts, enough energy for around 700,000 people, the company added.

“This new order is part of an agreement signed between both companies in 2013, involving the supply of more than 440 wind turbines, for a minimum installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts,” Alstom said. “The agreement also includes operation and maintenance services, for over 1 billion euros.” ($1 = 0.7398 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

