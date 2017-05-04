PARIS May 4 French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom reported a rise in annual profits and kept its financial targets for higher sales and earnings in the near term.

Alstom reported that its 2016-2017 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) had risen by 15 percent from the previous year to 421 million euros ($458.6 million).

Alstom confirmed its financial targets, namely that by 2020 sales should grow on a like-for-like basis by 5 percent each year and that its adjusted EBIT margin should reach around 7 percent.

Alstom's results were published on the company's website.

