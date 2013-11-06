FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom mulls transport unit stake sale after weak H1
November 6, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Alstom mulls transport unit stake sale after weak H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French power and engineering firm Alstom said it would ramp up cost cuts and asset disposals after a drop in first-half orders and net income, and a heavy cash outflow.

Alstom set a target of 1 to 2 billion euros of disposals through the possible sale of a minority stake in its transport business and the disposal of non-strategic assets. It expected annual cost savings to rise to 1.5 billion euros ($2.02 billion) by April 2016.

Net profit fell 3 percent to 375 million euros on sales of 9.73 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast net profit of 352 million on sales of 9.59 billion.

The group booked 9.4 billion euros of orders, down 22 percent year-on-year. Free cash flow was a negative 511 million euros. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

