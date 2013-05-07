UPDATE 2-Alstom cuts sales forecast as clients delay projects

* FY net profit 802 mln euros vs 892 mln forecast

* Cuts forecast to low single-digit organic sales growth

* Expects flat operating margin in 2013-2014 (Adds analyst comments, details)

By Benjamin Mallet and Elena Berton

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Power and transport engineer Alstom cut its sales forecast for the next three years on Tuesday, as some of its customers delay projects due to weak economies.

The French company’s gloomy outlook echoed comments by German industrial bellwether and competitor Siemens AG , which cut its profit forecast last week, pointing to a longer-than-expected recovery in demand.

Alstom, which which makes commuter and high-speed trains, wind turbines and turbines for power stations, generates about a quarter of its revenue in the recession-hit euro zone, with slightly less coming from growth markets in Asia-Pacific.

Its shares plunged almost 10 percent when markets opened on Tuesday and were the worst performers on the CAC40 index at 1114 GMT, trading 8.9 percent lower at 29.32 euros.

“Our short-term performance is expected to be impacted by lower volumes than anticipated due to a more challenging environment,” Chief Executive Patrick Kron said in a statement.

Sales rose 2 percent to 20.27 billion euros ($26.5 billion)in the year ended March 31, missing the company’s 5 percent target, due to lower revenue from large hydroelectric contracts in Latin America and customer delays for some electricity transmission projects.

Alstom, which reported a 10 percent rise in orders to 23.8 billion in its 2012/13 financial year, said it faces aggressive pricing from competitors, without elaborating. Big rivals also include U.S.-based General Electric.

Alstom cut its organic sales growth target to “low single-digits” in the current and next two financial years until March 2016. In January it had forecast growth of more than 5 percent in 2012/13 and in the next two years.

It also tempered the outlook for its operating margin, which rose slightly to 7.2 percent in the year ended March. The company expects the margin to be flat in the current financial year then gradually increasing to around 8 percent over the “next two to three years”.

In January, the group said it expected a gradual improvement in its operating margin to around 8 percent by March 2015.

Alstom’s free cash flow turned positive after two years of outflows, reaching 408 million euros ($533 million) in the 2012-2013 financial year.

“Cash generation remains a top priority and we continue to anticipate a positive free cash flow,” Kron said.

Net profit rose 10 percent to 802 million euros, missing a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average analyst estimate of 892 million.

“Although the cash flow dynamics have started to improve, the reduced guidance is disappointing,” Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note to clients.

The company is paying a dividend of 0.84 euros a share, up 5 percent from the previous year.