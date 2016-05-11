FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debt-free Alstom confirms target after record order intake
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Debt-free Alstom confirms target after record order intake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom said on Wednesday it was debt free and had improved its operating margin, adding that it was counting on a record order intake to meet its 2020 targets.

The company, which has refocused on transport after the sale of its energy business to General Electric, reported turnover of 6.881 billion euros ($7.83 billion) for the full year to end-March, representing organic growth of 7 percent.

Alstom, in which Bouygues holds a 29 percent stake, maintained its organic growth target of 5 percent per year through 2020 after a year driven by record order intake of 10.6 billion euros thanks to locomotive contracts in India.

“The implementation of our strategy is on track, allowing us to confirm our 2020 objectives,” said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, the company’s chairman and chief executive. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.