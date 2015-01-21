FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom confirms full-year sales and margin targets
January 21, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Alstom confirms full-year sales and margin targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, confirmed its full-year revenue and profit target after posting a 10 percent quarterly sales jump at its remaining rail arm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alstom said transport orders reached 1.615 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Transport sales stood at 1.501 billion euros.

Alstom said it still expects “high single digit organic sales growth”, positive free cash flow and an operating margin - after corporate costs - of more than 5 percent for the current year.

The 12.35 billion-euro deal for Alstom to sell the bulk of its power arm to GE was approved by shareholders in December and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)

