Alstom says record Q1 transport orders offset low power sales

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French engineering group Alstom achieved record quarterly orders for rail equipment that offset a drop in sales at its power arm, most of which General Electric recently agreed to buy for 12.4 billion euros ($16.7 billion).

Alstom said on Wednesday that it could not yet provide a full-year sales or profit target. But while the level of organic growth in transport “should not be extrapolated” over the full year, sales should grow at a “sustained pace” this year, mainly through the execution of a record backlog, it said.

Alstom said transport orders reached 4.8 billion euros in the first quarter of its fiscal year, during which its power activities were the target of a two-month bidding war between GE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Siemens. ($1 = 0.7428 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)