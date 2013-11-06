FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom to cut more jobs than 1,300 announced by 2016
November 6, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Alstom to cut more jobs than 1,300 announced by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alstom’s cost-cutting drive through 2016 will include more job cuts than the 1,300 announced today, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Tissot said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of a news conference in Paris, he said the 1,300 job cuts worldwide that were unveiled earlier by Chief Executive Patrick Kron would occur “as soon as possible” and would be followed by more by 2016.

He did not provide figures. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

