Alstom CEO sees positive cash flow in 2014-15

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alstom expects to generate positive free cash flow in the next fiscal year but will not make this a firm target, Chief Executive Patrick Kron told analysts on Tuesday after the company cut its guidance for the second time in nine months.

The French engineering firm earlier lowered its annual profit target after ailing utilities cut back on orders for coal and gas-fired power plants, sending its shares tumbling 13 percent. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)