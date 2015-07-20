Alstom Q1 sales rise 8 pct, keeps targets

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Alstom SA, which is selling its power equipment business to General Electric Co , posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Monday and confirmed its medium-term growth target.

The French company said order intake fell to 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from 4.8 billion in the year-earlier period that benefited from a 4 billion contract in South Africa. Sales were 1.6 billion euros, it said in a statement.

“The project with General Electric is moving ahead; the process for competition and regulatory authorisations is ongoing and we are actively working to complete it,” Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said.

“After closing, we plan to call a shareholders’ meeting to vote on the amount of cash proceeds to be distributed to shareholders.”

Alstom also confirmed that it expects sales to grow at over 5 percent a year organically in the medium term and that its operating margin should gradually improve within the 5 percent to 7 percent range. ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)