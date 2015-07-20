FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom Q1 sales rise 8 pct, keeps targets
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Alstom Q1 sales rise 8 pct, keeps targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Alstom SA, which is selling its power equipment business to General Electric Co , posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Monday and confirmed its medium-term growth target.

The French company said order intake fell to 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from 4.8 billion in the year-earlier period that benefited from a 4 billion contract in South Africa. Sales were 1.6 billion euros, it said in a statement.

“The project with General Electric is moving ahead; the process for competition and regulatory authorisations is ongoing and we are actively working to complete it,” Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said.

“After closing, we plan to call a shareholders’ meeting to vote on the amount of cash proceeds to be distributed to shareholders.”

Alstom also confirmed that it expects sales to grow at over 5 percent a year organically in the medium term and that its operating margin should gradually improve within the 5 percent to 7 percent range. ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.