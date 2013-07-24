UPDATE 1-Alstom says Q1 order intake drops 32 pct

* Q1 new orders 4.07 bln euros

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Power and transport engineering firm Alstom said order intake declined by almost a third in its first quarter as a challenging environment led to fewer big contracts.

The group booked 4.07 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in orders, down 32 percent year-on-year, Alstom said in a statement on Wednesday. Sales fell 2 percent on an organic basis to 4.58 billion in the quarter through June.

Still, Alstom confirmed its forecast for low single-digit organic sales growth and a stable margin in 2013/14 as it expected sales to increase throughout the year.

“In spite of a difficult commercial environment, tendering remains active, mainly driven by prospects in emerging markets, but the timing of the booking of some large tickets remains, as usual, uncertain,” Chief Executive Patrick Kron said.

“Sales had a softer start this quarter compared to last year, with a negative foreign exchange impact.”

Alstom, which makes trains, wind turbines and turbines for power stations, generates about a quarter of its revenue in the recession-hit euro zone, with slightly less coming from growth markets in Asia-Pacific.

The group had in May cut its sales forecast for the next three years as some of its customers delay projects due to weak economies.

Alstom confirmed its operating margin should increase to around 8 percent over the next two to three years from 7.2 percent last year. Free cash flow should be positive year on year. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)