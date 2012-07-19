Alstom Q1 sales rise 6 pct, sees sustained orders

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Thursday that sales and orders rose in the first quarter, lifted by transport and thermal power contracts, and that it expects orders to remain sustained over the full year.

The company - which makes trains, wind-turbines and turbines for power stations - said sales in the quarter rose 6 percent to 4.8 billion euros ($5.89 billion), while orders jumped 20 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 6.03 billion. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)