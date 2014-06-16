FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Siemens, Mitsubishi present 7 bln eur offer to Alstom
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Siemens, Mitsubishi present 7 bln eur offer to Alstom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Monday presented a joint offer to France’s Alstom that includes a 7 billion euro ($9.53 billion) cash element and competes with an offer by General Electric.

Under the proposed deal, Siemens would buy Alstom’s gas business, while MHI would set up three joint ventures, inject cash into Alstom and take a direct stake of up to 10 percent in the French firm.

Siemens said it also planned to discuss the possibility of creating a “strong European Champion” by creating a combined rail business with Alstom.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.