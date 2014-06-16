FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French president to meet Siemens, Mitsubishi heads on Tuesday
June 16, 2014

French president to meet Siemens, Mitsubishi heads on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet with the heads of Germany’s Siemens and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday morning, the president’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting with Joe Kaeser and Shunichi Miyanaga is due to take place at 0825 GMT, according to the statement.

The two companies are expected to present a joint offer to France’s Alstom in Paris on Monday, according to sources close to the bidders, challenging a General Electric bid that sparked French government concern about retaining jobs and industry expertise. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)

