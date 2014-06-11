FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens in talks with Mitsubishi on Alstom energy bid-source
June 11, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens in talks with Mitsubishi on Alstom energy bid-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Siemens is in talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on a possible joint bid for the energy assets of France’s Alstom, a source close to Siemens told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source confirmed a report by Bloomberg News which said that one option being discussed was for Mitsubishi to bid for Alstom’s steam and grid businesses while Siemens offered to acquire its gas turbine operations. The report said the German firm would transfer its train assets to Alstom as part of any deal.

Both Siemens and Alstom declined to comment.

Siemens is expected to announce in the coming days whether it will submit a counter-bid for Alstom’s power activities, which are already the target of a $17 billion offer from U.S. giant General Electric Co.. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Noah Barkin)

