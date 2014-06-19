Siemens France considers its Alstom bid "superior" to GE

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Siemens France’s head said he still considers its joint proposal with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for French engineering group Alstom superior to a revamped offer revealed on Thursday by rival General Electric.

“The counter offer of GE reinforces the credibility of the joint MHI-Siemens concept. It actually follows our approach - but doesn’t change the game. Our concept is still superior,” Siemens France Chief Executive Christophe de Maistre said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michel Rose)