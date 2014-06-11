Siemens says teams up with Mitsubishi on Alstom bid plans

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Siemens has teamed up with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to look at a potential proposal for Alstom assets, the German company said on Wednesday.

Siemens said it and Mitsubishi would make a decision on the submission of a proposal to Alstom’s board of directors by June 16.

“We firmly believe that we can substantially contribute to a partnership solution for Alstom which will create value for all parties involved, including the country of France,” Mitsubishi Heavy CEO Shunishi Miyanaga said in a statement.