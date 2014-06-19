FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens-MHI revises Alstom offer - French unions
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens-MHI revises Alstom offer - French unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Siemens and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have revised their alliance proposal to engineering group Alstom, French trade unions said on Thursday after U.S. rival General Electric revamped its own rival offer.

Bernard Devert, head of the metallurgy arm of CGT trade union, told Reuters that Mitsubishi Heavy was now offering to put a further 800 million euros on the table to take higher stakes in two parts of Alstom’s business.

Such an offer, if accepted, would leave the Japanese group with a 40 percent stake in Alstom’s steam, hydro and renewables business. An official at France’s CFTC also said Siemens-MHI had revised its offer. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.