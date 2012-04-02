Alstom drops Eurostar protest after SNCF order

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French engineering group Alstom announced a 900 million euro ($1.20 billion) trains order from state rail operator SNCF on Monday, a boost for its transport unit which has struggled to win sizeable orders.

The order, for 40 of its TGV high-speed trains of which it will book 30 as firm orders, also prompted Alstom to drop a complaint it had filed to protest cross-Channel train operator Eurostar’s 2010 award of a major contract to Germany’s Siemens AG in 2010.

It was booked before the end of March, and so will count towards its target of achieving 1 billion euros of sales by then.

The news boosted the company’s stock and made it the day’s top gainer on France’s CAC 40 index.

Alstom shares, which have lost around 30 percent of their value in the last 12 months, rose 3 percent to close at 30.14 euros.

The trains are to be ordered by 2015 and come in addition to 55 double-deck train sets Alstom is currently building for SNCF.

SNCF owns 55 percent of Eurostar. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Elena Berton; Editing by Andrew Callus)