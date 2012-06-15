FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom gets 440 mln eur train contract in Sweden
June 15, 2012

Alstom gets 440 mln eur train contract in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - French power and transport engineering company Alstom on Friday said it has received a 440 million euro ($554.25 million) order to supply 46 regional trains in Sweden.

The contract, part of an agreement with Swedish train operator Storstockholms Lokaltrafik (SL) dating back to 2002, brings the total number of regional trains ordered by SL to 129, Alstom said.

The French company will start to deliver the trains, which will serve the greater Stockholm area, in 2016. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

