Alstom eyes other wind turbine makers - paper
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 6 years

Alstom eyes other wind turbine makers - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French engineering group Alstom is looking at wind turbine makers Gamesa of Spain and Vestas of Denmark, as well as Germany’s REpower, as potential takeover targets, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Alstom’s reported interest comes as it competes as part of a group of companies with two other consortia to build France’s first offshore wind parks.

Les Echos newspaper, citing one source, said Alstom was looking at other candidates as REpower’s position in wind power remained small compared with its activities in coal or hydroelectric power.

German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, without citing sources, reported on Wednesday that REpower’s owner, India’s Suzlon Energy, was seeking a buyer for the business, valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion), and that it had opened the unit’s books to Alstom.

No-one at Alstom was immediately available to comment on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Erica Billingham)

