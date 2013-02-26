Alstom wins offshore grid connection contract

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alstom said it won a contract from European cross-border transmission grid operator TenneT to connect North Sea wind farms to the mainland supergrid in a project with an investment volume of more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

"As the general contractor for TenneT, Alstom will supply and construct both the onshore and offshore converter stations as well as the connecting cable systems for DolWin3," Alstom said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7567 euros)