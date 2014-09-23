FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom-GE rail signalling deal to close in Q2 2015 -executive
September 23, 2014

Alstom-GE rail signalling deal to close in Q2 2015 -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Alstom’s purchase of General Electric’s rail signalling unit is expected to close in the second quarter of next year, at the same time as a broader deal with GE on power, the head of the French group’s transport unit said on Tuesday.

Alstom agreed in June on a 12.4 billion euro ($15.96 billion) deal that will see GE buy the bulk of its power business while it focuses on its better-performing rail arm.

“The closing of the global deal is not expected before Q2 of next year, and the two deals will be closed at the same time,” Henri Poupart-Lafarge told reporters at the InnoTrans biennial rail trade fair in Berlin.

The acquisition of GE’s signalling operations will bring Alstom Transport 400 million euros in additional annual revenue and will also generate synergies, though it is too early to detail these, he added. (1 US dollar = 0.7771 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

