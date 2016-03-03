FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Alstom to bid in Turkish rail tender, sees 100 mln euro investment -unit head
March 3, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

France's Alstom to bid in Turkish rail tender, sees 100 mln euro investment -unit head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom plans to bid in a tender for high-speed rail in Turkey and would spend 100 million euros on a production plant, the head of the transport group’s Turkish unit told Reuters on Thursday.

Arban Citak also said that Alstom has chosen a local partner for the bid, but has yet to announce the partner’s name. Rival firms such as Canada’s Bombardier Inc have also indicated interest in the tender.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
