France's Alstom to bid in Turkish rail tender, sees 100 mln euro investment -unit head

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom plans to bid in a tender for high-speed rail in Turkey and would spend 100 million euros on a production plant, the head of the transport group’s Turkish unit told Reuters on Thursday.

Arban Citak also said that Alstom has chosen a local partner for the bid, but has yet to announce the partner’s name. Rival firms such as Canada’s Bombardier Inc have also indicated interest in the tender.