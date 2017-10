PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alstom said on Friday it would supply Brazilian wind power company Casa dos Ventos with onshore turbines as part of a 230 million euro ($297 million) contract.

Alstom will provide 68 wind turbines as well as maintenance for onshore wind farms located in northeastern Brazil, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)